Here's How Samantha Ruth Prabhu Will Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unstoppable. It's a busy year ahead of her. After Shaakuntalam’s release, Samantha is currently preparing to finish filming for Citadel India. Although her 36th birthday is approaching, Samantha has no plans of slowing down as she is expected to have a working birthday this year. According to a news portal, she will resume shooting for Citadel's new schedule alongside Varun Dhawan.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “While battling health issues, Samantha continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her assignments even on her birthday. She will be shooting for Citadel on her birthday, April 28 at a big landmark in India.” Even last year, she celebrated her 35th birthday on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir.” Even on her last birthday, Samantha was diligently working. She celebrated her 35th birthday on the sets of Kushi in Kashmir.

Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the movie saw Samantha and Dev Mohan in titular roles. Shaakuntalam, which is a cinematic adaptation of the play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. It hit the theatres on April 14. The movie also featured Allu Arjun’s 6-year-old daughter, Allu Arha in a cameo role.

Now, Samantha will be seen in Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The Indian chapter of the Citadel series is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha and Varun Dhawan’s starrer is the remake of the American series that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. Citadel India will also feature Apporva Arora, and Shruti Seth in the lead roles. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about Citadel India, Priyanka Chopra who recently visited India revealed that the storylines are connected to each other. Appreciating the filmmakers, Priyanka said, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.”

Apart from Citadel India, Samantha also has Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the movie which is expected to release this year in September.

