Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has walked right into our hearts with her charming on-screen presence in films like Himmatwala, Entertainment, Plan A Plan B and Babli Bouncer, among others. Besides films, the actress often shells out major fitness goals, inspiring her fans with a strict workout regimen. In numerous interviews, the 33-year-old has revealed her diet and fitness mantras, urging people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, Tamannaah dropped a picture of herself on Instagram, appearing to be headed for a morning run. The now-disappeared Instagram story is currently being widely circulated across several social media pages. “Good morning," captioned the actress, adding three sun emojis to her post.

The picture captured Tamannaah dressed in all-black gym attire, her back turned away from the camera. She sported a noodle-strap tank top that she teamed up with a pair of high-rise, straight-cut gym leggings. The actress slipped into white sneakers, rounding off her workout-ready avatar with short, open tresses.

Tamannaah appeared to gaze at the distant horizon in the wee hours of the morning. The snap was clicked on a lush green field, surrounded by floodlights, amidst the soft rays of the sun. A group of boys was also captured in the same frame nearby, standing close to a football net.

Tamannaah is quite an active sport on social media. From updates of her latest films to snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, the actress’ Instagram feed will give you a sneak peek of her whereabouts. On the occasion of Holi, Tamannah left us gushing over her ethnic ensemble. Her adorable expressions were a bonus.

In the slew of pictures, Tamannaah was decked up in a sheer white salwar kameez set. She layered off her traditional look with a maroon-red dupatta. A dash of red Holi powder was smeared on her cheeks and fingers, as she seemed to delve into a festive mood, flashing a beaming smile.

On the work front, Tamannaah’s upcoming cinematic outing will be director Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar. The Telugu-language action entertainer also stars veteran actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role alongside Rashmi Gautam, Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in important roles. Bhola Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

