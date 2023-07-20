Here's Why Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Hasn't Spoken With Tanu Weds Manu Returns Co-Star Kangana Ranaut

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is a stellar actor and there’s no doubt about that. Whether it was Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa or the controversial web series Tandav, he has managed to bring out different parts with ease. To add to that, Zeeshan has collaborated with Kangana Ranaut on Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika. However, the actor now reveals that he hasn’t spoken with her ever since he discovered that there was a massive political difference between him and her.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shared that after Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut became more vocal about her political ideology, one that is vastly different from him, “Her politics weren’t as clear during Manikarnika… She called me to her house, told me about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and I wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. We had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But we haven’t spoken since. After I discovered these political differences, we haven’t met," he shared.