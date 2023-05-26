Here's Why Rajesh Khanna Had To Once Leave His Luxurious Bungalow 'Aashirwad'

Rajesh Khanna, without a doubt, was among the most prominent Bollywood superstars India has ever witnessed. Even today, everyone in the industry and his fans vouch for the unparalleled level of stardom he gained.

However, it is intriguing to discover that Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Bollywood, experienced a period in his life where he had to vacate his lavish mansion and stayed in a rented residence. Let us delve into the intricacies of this story.

Rajesh Khanna, despite achieving immense fame, experienced a phase where he had to vacate his luxurious mansion, ‘Aashirwad,’ and reside in a rented house. As per the media reports, his mansion was under scrutiny. However, he later returned to his bungalow once the Income Tax department resolved the situation. Rajesh Khanna even took his last breath in the same bungalow at the age of 69.

After purchasing the bungalow, Rajesh Khanna named it ‘Aashirwad’. This landmark purchase coincided with a period of remarkable success in Rajesh Khanna’s career. He captivated audiences with his remarkable performances in a string of blockbuster films such as Aradhana, Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Prem Nagar, Amar Deep and many more.

In 1973, Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with actress Dimple Kapadia.

Rajesh Khanna started his acting career with the 1996 film Aakhri Khat. He is best known for films including Bawarchi, Kudrat, Anand and Daag: A Poem of Love.