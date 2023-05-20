Here’s Why Shooting Of Dhyan Sreenivasan's Ossana Stopped By Traders' Union In Kerala

Writer and actor Dhyan Sreenivasan’s upcoming film Ossana’s shooting was reportedly disrupted by the traders’ union in Kattappana, Kerala on Friday. Kerala Vyapari Samithi demanded some money from the crew members as the filming of the movie was affecting the business of the local vendors. As per reports, the producers of the movie had already paid some amount to the municipality and got the permission two days before the shooting of the movie.

The shooting of an action sequence of Ossana was taking place in the Kattappana area in Idukki district of Kerala when the leaders of the traders’ union stopped the shooting. Earlier, the Kattappana Municipal Corporation had already agreed to let the crew film inside the vegetable market in exchange for payment. The main actors and other cast members arrived at the market early in the morning for filming. After this, the leaders of Kerala Vyapari Samithi reportedly asked the makers to stop the shooting as it was affecting the business of the local vendors.

According to some media sources, the trade union asked for an amount of Rs 30,000 from the crew members which they paid. The representatives of the union said that the amount will be given to local vendors to compensate for the loss in their business due to the film’s shooting.

After this incident, it is speculated that the municipality will launch a detailed investigation into this matter.

Nowadays, Malayalam cinema is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, actor and executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Tini Tom expressed his concerns about the prevalence of drug misuse in the Malayalam cinema business by revealing that he has previously worked with an addict. Dhyan Sreenivasan commented on the same and said that drug use is prevalent everywhere and not only in the Malayalam film industry. He felt that it can happen anywhere and not just on the film sets. He also said that such allegations by actors tarnish the image of Malayalam cinema.