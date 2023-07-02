Here's Why Suniel Shetty Didn't Send His Kids Athiya Shetty And Ahan Shetty To An Indian School

Suniel Shetty is on a roll right. From his first ever OTT series Dharavi Bank to the very recent one Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. the actor has been garnering all the praises and for all the right reasons. Besides these projects, Suniel Shetty also became a proud father-in-law after his daughter Athiya Shetty married her long-time boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The actor who is known for his tough and rugged roles explained in a recent interview the real reason behind sending his kids to a school headed by an American Board.

He told Nikhil Kamath that he didn’t want his kids to get any special attention that might come their way had they gone to an Indian school. Suniel shared, “I made sure that I did not send my kids to an Indian school, but (to the one which) was headed by an American board and had faculty that was American because I did not want anybody to treat them either special, as a celebrity kid or pan them for whose children they are."

Advertisement

He said, “I said let them go into a world that doesn’t care who they are and somewhere down the line, I think that worked for me. I still remember my dad saying ‘that’s a lot of money’".