Hetal Yadav Reacts to Smriti Irani Rejoining 'Kyunki...' Hours After Miscarriage, Says 'My Mom Diagnosed With Cancer...'

Actress Hetal Yadav has been part of the entertainment industry for 25 years now. She started her journey in showbiz as a dance master, but due to a knee injury, she had to take a break from dancing, and that’s when she got into acting.

The actress got into acting in 2003 with the Doordarshan show called Sanskar and has been a part of popular TV shows like Uttaran, Balika Vadhu, Imlie, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2008), Barrister Babu, Kashibai Bajirao Ballaland and more. In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Hetal reacted to former TV actress Smriti Irani being called on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sets to work, a few hours after she suffered a miscarriage. She also spoke about casting couch in showbiz.

“I haven’t heard that she joined the work the day she suffered a miscarriage, but I would like to say that it’s the price of being an actor, and the show must go on," Hetal told us. “No matter whatever goes in the background, even if I am happy, sad, my mother is ill, I will work. I remember, my mother was diagnosed with cancer, while I was doing Uttaran. My family was going through hell at the time, and we took 15 days to sink in the unfortunate news, but, still I had to go and shoot on the sets, I had to do comedy scenes. It was very tough, in the background I was sad, but because it was my work, I had to do it, and that’s the price of being an actor."

Advertisement

“I don’t want to blame anyone for this one thing, because we are actors, if anything happens to us, the production people will get screwed by the channel, because there are daily telecasts in TV especially. In film also, if you see, Rishi ji (Kapoor) died and Paresh Rawal Sir had to take his place (in Sharmaji Namkeen) and completed the film. So, this is very unfortunate. There is actually no replacement and still that film was almost completed, and only some part of the movie was left and the producers must have gone through a hard time, and if that film wouldn’t release, it would have been a huge loss for the producers. So, it’s a good thing that they came up with this idea of continuing the story with Paresh Rawal. I feel Smriti Irani was the face of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and she was a star. If she wasn’t there on the set, shooting, there would have been a problem. This, I think all the actors would do, I think all the actors who would be in her place would the same, including me," she explained.

Read all the Latest Movies News here