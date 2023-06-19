Hey Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Is Gushing Over Your Picture And So Are We

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never hesitate to showcase their love and affection for each other, both on and off-screen. Their on-screen chemistry is legendary, but it’s their off-screen moments that truly steal the show. Recently, the couple attended the star-studded wedding reception of Karan Deol, and they turned heads with their impeccable style and undeniable charm. All eyes were on Deepika Padukone as she gracefully donned a stunning black anarkali suit. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opted for an off-white bandhgala suit, showcasing his unique sense of fashion. Together, they created a mesmerizing presence that left everyone in awe.

The couple’s social media presence is always a treat for fans, and this time was no different. Deepika delighted her followers by sharing pictures of her breathtaking outfit, giving a glimpse into the magical night. But it was Ranveer’s comment on her post that truly melted hearts and ignited a wave of admiration from fans around the world. He left a melting face emoticon on her post.

Meanwhile, the internet is buzzing with a video capturing their grand entrance, where they effortlessly charmed the guests with their radiant presence. But that’s not all - their enchanting dance moves to Kishore Kumar’s Om Shanti Om along with the newlywed couple grabbed all the attention. Ranveer Singh was also seen planting a kiss on Deepika Padukone’s cheek.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting Fighter, an upcoming aerial action film that marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The highly anticipated project will also feature Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled for January 2024 release.