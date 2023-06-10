Hey Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi, Allu Arjun Has A Special Message For You

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are finally engaged. Congratulatory wishes for the couple have started to pour in from all the quarters. Their fans and industry friends have flooded social media, as they shower love upon the couple. Actor and Varun Tej’s cousin Allu Arjun dropped a delightful picture of Varun and Lavanya on the stories of his Instagram account. The picture, which was clicked at their engagement ceremony, shows Lavanya and Varun laughing their hearts out. The text along with the happy picture read, “Congratulation Varun Tej Konidela and Lav."

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi hosted their engagement ceremony on Friday. The event, which was held at Varun’s house, marked the attendance of many renowned faces from the South Indian film industry including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, with his wife Upasana, and Allu Arjun.

Soon after the ceremony, Varun dropped a series of pictures from the same. In the photograph, Varun and Lavanya can be seen flashing million-dollar smiles at the camera. For their big day, the couple opted for an elegant ethnic look. Varun looked dapper in his completely embroidered off-white kurta, which he paired with churidar-style pyjamas and embellished mojris. Lavanya, on the other hand, draped herself in an alluring light green saree with off-white floral prints and subtly embellished borders. She styled her look with emerald green heavy jewellery.

The second picture appears to be a candid click, as the two lovebirds can be seen laughing wholeheartedly, while they pose standing. The post also gave us a glance at their big rocks. The third monochrome photo is a close-up click of Varun holding Lavanya’s hand. While sharing the pictures Varun Tej Konidela wrote in the caption, “Found my Lav," and ended with a heart emoticon. Lavanya Tripathi also shared similar pictures, but her caption read, “2016 (infinity emoticon). Found my forever."