Himesh Reshammiya Disappears After 45 Minutes At Bihar Show, Fans Keep Waiting

Bollywood singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya attended the famous 2-day Thave Mahotsav in Bihar, organised by the Tourism Department in Gopalganj. The singer added high energy and set the stage on fire with his performances which made the fans go into a frenzy. People danced to his hits in the programme, which was held at Home Guard Field of the Thawe Temple Complex. However, shortly after his performance, he left the stage and left his fans waiting for a long time.

The Thave Mahotsav witnessed Reshammiya starting his program with a big bang with the song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. This was followed by Mashroof Hoon Mai. He also sang Tera Suroor, Tu Yaad Na Aaye Aisa Koi Din Nahin and Aashiq Banaya Aapne which had people enjoying and grooving. However, he was on stage for only 45 minutes and then left.

The excitement for the fest saw a large crowd as people from neighbouring districts of Gopalganj reached the event to relish the performances. As the crowd increased, Reshammiya had to suddenly leave the stage at 10:40 pm. The audience waited for him to resume, but he did not get on the stage again. He left the stage without informing the audience.

Now, as per reports, the administration has informed that this was done by keeping in view the security arrangements and the event ended on time. Hence, the Tandoori Nights singer did not get a chance to address the crowd. He could not even be honoured by the tourism department and the district administration due to the same reason.

For the event, more than 350 police personnel were deployed at the venue as a part of the security arrangement.

Himesh Reshammiya recently was the music composer for the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi movie Selfie directed by Raj Mehta. Just a few days back, he released his song, Janabe Ali from the movie Bad Boy which features Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi and actress Amrin.

