Hina Khan Brutally Trolled for 'Excess Skin Show' in Plunging Backless Dress 'During Ramadan'

Hina Khan took the internet by storm with her bold avatar in a plunge neckline backless dress which she wore at a recent awards ceremony. The actress sent netizens into a frenzy after she posted a series of photos in the sexy attire on her Instagram account.

Hina dazzled in the ultra-glamorous outfit, but it seems netizens aren’t very impressed by her look. As soon as Hina shared her photos on her social media profile, people began trolling her. While some called her out for opting for a “revealing" dress a month after performing Umrah at Mecca, others criticised her for “excess skin show during the holy month of Ramadan."

One user wrote, “What’s the point of performing Umrah?" Another one said, “You just did Umrah and its Ramadan too." “Sad to see this photo shoot after Umrah! You are doing Umrah for a flex," a third user commented.

Earlier, Hina Khan was brutally trolled for her alleged “photoshoot" at Mecca. Reacting to the same, Hina took to her Instagram handle and penned down a long note.

“…And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts… All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal," she wrote.

Talking about her work life, Hina Khan made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which made her a household name. After quitting the show, Hina featured in several shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina also graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival twice.

