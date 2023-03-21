Hina Khan Looks Elegant In White As She Shares Glimpses of Her First-Ever Umrah In Mecca

Hina Khan has started a spiritual trip to Mecca to carry out her first-ever Umrah ahead of Ramadan. The popular television personality documented her journey by sharing photos and videos on her social media accounts, letting her fans and followers join her virtually. On Tuesday, the actress shared a string of pictures giving glimpses of her tour to Saudi.

The first photo shows her giving a candid pose. Other pictures show the actress posing with her brother and mother. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is seen dressed in an all-white outfit that consists of a salwar suit and a dupatta. Along with photos, she also wrote, “Labaik Allahuma Labbaik. Bismillah." Take a look at the post below:

Hina Khan also uploaded some photos on her Instagram stories, one of which showed her dressed in a white suit and dupatta. Accompanying the picture, she expressed her excitement for her first Umrah experience and wrote, “So looking forward to my very first Umrah. So grateful." She shared another story that shows her travelling in the car. “On our way to Mecca sharif. Finally… Labaik Allahuma Labbaik," she wrote.

Hina Khan is in the showbiz industry for 14 years now. She made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she portrayed Akshara. Since then, Hina has acted in a number of popular TV and web series. Not only that, but she also made some glitzy appearances at prominent international events including the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan will next be seen in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial film Country of the Blind. The short film also stars Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Jitendra Rai in pivotal roles. The project is currently in its post-production. However, details about the same have not yet been revealed by the makers.

