Hina Khan Reacts To Trolls Questioning Her Umrah Pictures, Says 'Aap Sabko...'

Hina Khan was recently trolled for her first-ever Umrah pictures on social media. Netizens had asked the actress 'to be a little considerate' at religious places.

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 18:46 IST

Hina Khan is in the showbiz industry for 14 years now. (Photo: Instagram)
Hina Khan recently shared a bundle of photos from her first-ever Umrah with her family. However, the actress was brutally trolled for the same. While some questioned her ‘photoshoot’ at a religious place, others asked the actress to be a little considerate regarding the same. Reacting to the same, Hina took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and penned down a long note.

Hina shared how she ‘misjudged and miscalculated’ her first Umrah and wrote, “I didn’t realise I should do Medina first and then Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did exactly reverse (no complaints though)." She talked about her Umrah journey in a long post and then addressed trolls too. The actress mentioned how she believes in kindness and good deeds and urged everyone to spread love instead.

“And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal," she wrote.  Check out Hina Khan’s post here:

Hina Khan has so far shared several pictures from her first-ever Umrah on social media. Earlier, she shared a series of photos in which she was seen posing in white.

Talking about her work life, Hina Khan made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with which she became a household name as Akshara. After quitting the show, Hina featured in several shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina also graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Next, Hina Khan will be seen in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial film Country of the Blind. The short film also stars Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Jitendra Rai in key roles. The project is currently in its post-production.

