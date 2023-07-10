Hip-Hop Icon 50 Cent Coming To India After 15 Years, Here's Where He Will Perform

50 Cent aka Kurtis Jackson III, the renowned American hip-hop star, is all set to make his way to India for a performance in Mumbai on November 25. This exciting announcement was made by the rapper himself through a video shared on his Instagram handle on July 10.

In the video, 50 Cent greets his Indian fans with a warm “Namaste India", and reveals the news of his upcoming show in Mumbai and invites everyone to be a part of The Final Lap Tour. The caption accompanying the video shares details on how to pre-register for the event.

The eagerly anticipated show will take place at the renowned D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking 50 Cent’s return to India after more than 15 years. The rapper had previously mesmerized the audience with his debut performance in Mumbai back in November 2007.

The Final Lap Tour is an extensive journey consisting of an impressive 64-date lineup. It will kick-start on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, traversing various cities across North America until September 17. With stops in prominent cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, and even his hometown of New York City, 50 Cent aims to deliver memorable performances throughout the tour.

This special tour holds additional significance as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s groundbreaking album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The album, released on February 6, 2003, was a massive success, reaching number one on the Billboard 200. In its first week alone, it sold over 872,000 copies. The album’s iconic singles, including In da Club, 21 Questions and P.I.M.P., topped charts worldwide, solidifying 50 Cent’s position in the music industry.