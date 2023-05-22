Hiphop Tamizha 'Adhi' To Play Superhero In Veeran, Trailer Out

Adhi from the music duo Hiphop Tamizha last essayed the titular role in the film Anbarivu. Now, he is gearing up for his upcoming release Veeran. ARK Saravan has directed the film, which will hit the theatres on June 2. Saregama Tamil unveiled the official trailer of Veeran on May 20 and it shows a person explaining a scientific phenomenon on television. He shared that Laser Power Technology should be used only in inhabitant places otherwise, it can cause the world to explode. The trailer then shows Adhi, who receives the laser power from the stone kept in a temple, which a scientist wants to destroy to make a pipeline for that laser. What happens afterwards forms the core theme of the film. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer has garnered more than 3.5 million views and is trending on 1 YouTube.

Social media users loved the trailer of this superhero fantasy-based film and wrote that they are eagerly looking forward to it. Actors Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, Munishkanth, Kali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj also acted in this film. The Hiphop Tamizha duo composed the music for Veeran. Deepak D Menon has handled the cinematography. GK Prasanna is in charge of the editing. Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan have produced this film.

Adhi is also looking forward to his film titled PT Sir, which narrates the storyline of a teacher and how he introduces physical activities in a school. Actresses Kashmira Pardeshi, Anikha Surendran, Munishkanth, B Thyagarajan, and others have also acted in this film. PT Sir is currently in the production process and its release date is not known. Karthik Venugopalan has written and directed this movie. Vels Film International unveiled the trailer of this movie which received an excellent response from the audience.

Adhi’s last release as an actor was Anbarivu directed by Aswin Raam. This film revolved around the story of twins Anbu and Arivu, who are separated as infants. Anbu lives with his mother and grandfather, while Arivu grows up with his father. How they reunite their family forms the premise of this film. Anbarivu failed to impress the audience and was a box-office disappointment.