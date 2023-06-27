Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Veeran Locks OTT Release; Know Date, Platform

Veeran which was released on June 2 in theatres was recently announced for an OTT release. Veeran stars Adhi of Hip Hop Tamizha, Vinay Rai and Athira Raj where Adhi is the protagonist posed against Vinay Rai. The movie also includes Munshikanth, Kalli Venkat, Sassi Selvaraj, R Badree, Jensen Diwakar, and Bose Venkat in supporting roles. The film is directed by ARK Saravan of Maragatha Naayam fame and falls under the genre of superhero action-comedy.

“Veeran’s electrifying powers. a village in peril. a battle like no other, #VeeranOnPrime, June 30," tweeted Prime Video India announcing the OTT release date.

The film is about a 15-year-old boy who is struck by lightning and goes into a brief coma. After his recovery, he gradually discovers that he has the ability of mind control and light.

The official synopsis of the movie reads that seeking better treatment for Kumara, his father decides to send him abroad. But years later, upon his return, Kumara realizes that he has gained superpowers which he must now hone to protect his village from an evil corporation and their menacing technology that could endanger innocent lives.