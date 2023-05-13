Hold Your Breath! Mouni Roy Is Hotness Overloaded In Printed Red Bikini

Taking some time off from her busy work schedule, Mouni Roy is currently vacationing in Amalfi, Italy along with her husband Suraj Nambiar and some of their friends. Recently, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her sun-kissed holiday. In the photos, Mouni was seen posing in a red printed bikini with a matching sarong. She ditched accessories and kept her hair open.

Soon after Mouni Roy shared the pictures online, fans and friends rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. Disha Patani wrote, ‘beauty’ along with red heart emojis. Another user appreciated Mouni’s look with style and commented, “Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living."

In another post that Mouni shared, the actress was seen posing in a flowy cutout blue dress. She was seen striking a pose while enjoying the beauty of Amalfi. Check out the pictures here:

From television to the big screen; Mouni Roy has ruled it all. She has undoubtedly come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni became a popular name after she starred in the first season of supernatural-thriller Naagin. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others. Recently, Mouni was also seen in a music video titled ‘Dotara’ along with Jubin Nautiyal.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.