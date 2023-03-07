Holi 2023: Aditi Dev Sharma to Pooja Banerjee, Actors Share Their Plans for Festival | Exclusive

The festival of colours is here and the spirit of togetherness has taken over the country. Much like the rest of us, actors leave no stone unturned to make the most of Holi. News18 exclusively catches up with some of them to get a sneak peek into their celebrations and thoughts on the festival.

Pooja Banerjee

The actor, who is currently playing Pihu in the popular Sony Entertainment Television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares, “Holi is a very special festival for me. It’s that time of year when the entire family used to come together to celebrate the festival of colours; it used to be a lot of fun. And I used to look forward to the delicious gujiyas. I still remember how we used to get up early in the morning, and start the prep by filling water balloons, and spend the entire day playing with other kids in the colony. And this time, I am glad to be celebrating the festival with my new family – the team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We all plan to celebrate it with organic colours and not waste any water. I would like to wish everybody a very happy Holi."

Apeksha Porwal

The Miss India winner, who is currently basking in the success of her international show Slave Market, says, “Holi has always been one of my favourite festivals! I think it’s one of the most unique festivals of the myriad that we have. I like to keep my celebration small with family, friends, dance, a whole lots of colours and even more food!"

Rishi Singh

The singer, who shot to fame with Indian Idol 13 remarks, “My favourite Holi memories are of playing with my classmates after school. It’s genuinely unforgettable to think back on how we used to dress in an old outfit before changing into a new one after playing. As we have heard so much about Mumbai Holi, the Idol family is looking forward to celebrating together this time."

Aditi Dev Sharma

The Kathaa Ankahee star says, “Holi is one such festival that brings the whole family together and that’s why I eagerly look forward to this festival of colours. Holi brings in a vibe of positivity and joy as it is one of those celebrations where we play with colours, dance, eat mouth-watering delicacies and spend some quality time with our family and friends. My mother and I would make some amazing gujiyas for Holi and eat them for a week. That’s one of my favourite memories associated with Holi. And, I’m attempting to carry on that tradition with my son and relive my childhood Holi days this year."

Leenesh Matto

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor states, “When I was younger, celebrating Holi was all about acting like it’s a war, using water balloons to strike others, and indulging in traditional foods. When I moved to Mumbai, I worried that I would miss holidays with my family but I soon discovered that the television industry has become like a second family to me. Holi changed as I grew older, and now that I work as an actor away from home, I miss having my maa ke haath ka khaana. I would like to ask all of my followers and watchers to save water and have a happy and safe Holi."

