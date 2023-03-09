For the Indian cinema industry, Holi has always been a significant event, both on and off-screen. Bollywood movies have featured dozens of Holi scenes, songs, and plot twists, but our cine stars have never shied away from partaking in the festivities in real life. The RK Studio was one such location that held raucous Holi celebrations for years. RK Studios hosted lavish Holi parties that were attended by almost the entire film industry. Every Holi, throwback pics of the lavish celebrations at the renowned film studio pop up on the internet as many yesteryear celebrities fondly reminisce about the memories. Stars like Nargis, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Rakhi and Shatrughan Sinha used to gather at RK Studio’s Holi party.

However, there was one actor who did not attend the Holi parties at RK Studios. It was Dev Anand. Year after year, Dev Anand had been absent from the Holi celebrations. However, contrary to what many would think, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand were on good terms and it was not animosity that kept the Guide star from attending the celebrations. It was simply because Dev Anand did not believe in the concept of playing with colours. He did not like playing Holi at all and that is why he never attended the celebrations.

Everyone in the industry including Raj Kapoor knew about Dev Anand’s disinterest towards playing Holi and respected his decision. Hence Raj Kapoor never tried to convince Dev Anand to attend his celebrations.

A group of eunuchs used to drop by the studio on the day of Holi, and in the evening, Raj Kapoor would play Holi and rejoice with them. At the event, every one of the attendees used to have the opportunity to showcase their talents. Once, Amitabh Bachchan, who at the time was experiencing career difficulties, was asked to follow suit. He ensured that everyone had a good time while singing the song Rang Barse. Later, Big B’s actual voice was used to sing the same song in Yash Chopra’s Silsila.

The Holi celebrations at RK Studios came to an end after Raj Kapoor’s passing away in 1988.

