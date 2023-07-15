Hollywood On Strike: Priyanka Chopra's Heads Of State Shoot Halted

Hollywood is witnessing its first-ever industry shutdown since 1960 as actors have decided to join the ongoing writers’ strike. It is likely to bring the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years. Now, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film Heads Of State has been halted after Screen Actors Guild (SAG) went on strike. The SAG announced the strike after it failed to reach a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which represents studios including Walt Disney and Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra who is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will not be able to shoot for a movie or a TV project anywhere in the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP is signed and the actor’s strike comes to an end.

Advertisement

Even Priyanka showed solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike through an Instagram post. “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow," she penned in the caption of the post.

Advertisement

According to reports, the strike might continue till the end of September. The walkout by the actors will reportedly stop all the production of film and scripted television shows in the US, except independent productions that are not covered by labour contracts with the unions.