Honey Rose Charged Around Rs 50 Lakh For A Mall Inauguration In Andhra Pradesh: Reports

Actress Honey Rose is one of the most sought-after names in the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industries. She is known for her captivating personality and acting skills. Honey Rose is currently making headlines for the amount she charged for a mall opening in Andhra Pradesh. Honey Rose recently attended an opening ceremony. The event was attended by a huge number of fans. Reports suggest Honey Rose has charged between Rs 50 and Rs 60 lakh for the inauguration. As per reports, a few days ago, she visited Kerala for another opening ceremony. Honey Rose reportedly charged less for the inauguration in Kerala, as compared to the one in Andhra Pradesh.

With the end of the monsoon month, it is reported that new institutions will be opened in many places in the state. Honey Rose has received many invitations for their inauguration reportedly. In a media interaction, a producer said that Honey Rose is quite busy with inaugurations these days and they are unable to get a date from the actress, due to this reason. Reports suggest that Honey Rose participates in more than one inauguration ceremony a day. Her recent remuneration for the mall opening in Andhra Pradesh is garnering everyone’s attention.