Honey Rose Gives Off Boss Lady Vibes In A Red Pantsuit; See Pics

Actress Honey Rose often creates a stir on social media with her sartorial choices. Recently, she was seen slaying in a striking red pantsuit and channelling her inner boss lady. She spruced up her look with this bright OOTD and sent her fans into a total frenzy. Honey Rose dropped a string of photos on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a red blazer and matching high-waist trousers with flared fit. To break the monotony, she opted for a black turtle neck top underneath the blazer and accessorised herself with black block heels. Her flair for fashion is quite evident as she chose minimal makeup and bold lips to make her face look bright. She posed with swag for the pictures and chose brown sunglasses and stone-studded rings.

The caption read, “Keep calm and be a lady in red." The comment section was all praises for her, with many dropping heart emojis and showering her with affection and love. A comment read, “Beautiful and gorgeous mam." Another user wrote, “Beautiful queen." Another user commented, “Uff ye garmi (Oh this hotness)." One fan called her, “Lovely in red."

Honey Rose recently unveiled the first look poster of her highly-anticipated movie Rachel, which is the directorial debut of Anandini Bala. The movie is produced by Abrid Shine, along with Badusha NM and Shinoy Mathew under Pen and Paper Creations and Badusha Productions.

The poster shows Honey Rose holding a blood-stained knife in her hands while sitting against an unsettling backdrop. Her caption read, “Extremely delighted to release the First Look of my upcoming movie “Rachel" presented by Abrid Shine! Directorial debut by Anandhini Bala