Honey Singh Gets Death Threats from Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused: 'I am Scared, Really Scattered'

Honey Singh Death Threat: Popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has claimed to have received threat call from Goldy Brar, the main accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The singer reportedly approached Delhi Police for protection. He reportedly visited the Delhi Police headquarters where he met the Commissioner to file a complaint on Wednesday.

It is reported that Honey Singh received the threat through a voice note and filed a complaint soon after. The investigation is underway. As quoted by NDTV, the singer said, “I am scared, my entire family is scared. Who isn’t scared of death? This is the first time I have got such a threat. I have got a lot of love from people."

“My staff and I have got calls from international numbers as well as voice notes from someone claiming to be Goldy Brar. I have given the Commissioner all the evidence. I have requested him to give me security and get the matter investigated. I am really scattered right now," he added.

The news about Honey Singh getting a death threat comes a little over a year after Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in his village Moosa. The popular singer was shot dead in his car. Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, confessed his intended to plan Sidhu’s murder on a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Yo Yo Honey Singh was in the news earlier this year after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting an event manager. The BKC police station in Mumbai had received a complaint against Honey Singh and others from a man named Vivek Raman. He responded to the allegations via his social media account. He called the allegations “false and baseless".