Yo Yo Honey Singh In BIG Trouble After Complaint Filed Against Him for Assaulting, Kidnapping Man

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of assaulting the owner of an event management company. Honey Singh was recently in news for his breakup from Tina Thadani.

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:22 IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh in a still from his latest song 'Naagan'.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making headlines, for all the wrong reasons. The rapper has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping an event manager. A man, named Vivek Raman, has filed a police complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai.

According to news agency ANI, Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged the complaint against Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him.

The news comes a day after it was reported that Honey Singh parted ways with his actor-model girlfriend Tina Thadani. The two apparently called it quits just a few days ago and are living separately now, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The duo has also unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other. However, the reason behind their break up is not known as of now.

“They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Honey Singh confirmed his relationship with Tina in December last year at an event in Delhi. Back then, the singer had announced his new album titled 3.0 when he shared that the title of his album was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, who was sitting among the audience, he had said, “Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0. (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0)."

first published: April 20, 2023, 11:16 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 11:22 IST
