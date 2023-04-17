Honey Singh Shares Shah Rukh Khan 'Didn't Like Lungi Dance Initially', Says, 'He Took Three Days To Decide'

Chennai Express, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, is considered one of the iconic films. The comedy-drama became a blockbuster at the box office not only for its story but also for its songs. Who can forget Lungi Dance which made forced everyone to come to the dance floor. But do you know the story behind it? In a recent chat with ETimes, Honey Singh, the singer, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan did not like the song at first.

Honey Singh said, “I have always had trouble making music for Bollywood. When Shah Rukh bhai called me to make a song for Chennai Express, he told me to make something like ‘Angreji Beat’. I asked him why, so he said because that song was a huge hit. I told him that I won’t make a song like that but will create a number which has his vibe. I made Lungi Dance and he did not like it. He took three weeks to decide whether he wants the song or not."

Earlier, talking to the news agency PTI, Shah Rukh Khan praised the track by saying, “I found it very apt for Rajini sir and wanted to be a part of it as a fan of one of the greatest actors we have. Deepika, on my request, happily agreed to be a part of the song because even she is a huge fan of Rajini sir. The song is fun, happy, and completely Rajinikanth Style."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in Pathaan. The action thriller also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film was a huge hit. The actor will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The film will be released during Christmas 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him.

