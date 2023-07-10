'Horrible': Jiya Shankar On Housemates' Comments On Her Bond With Jad Hadid

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar starring Salman Khan was full of tension and drama. In the most recent episode, Terence Lewis appeared as a guest and devised a job that resulted in Jiya Shankar’s collapse inside the house. The choreographer assigned the inmates a unique task: they had to figure out who uttered some of the harshest comments about them behind their backs.

Jiya Shankar was made aware of a comment regarding her friendship with Jad Hadid, who just apologised to the country for his treatment of Bebika Dhurve. According to the comment, Jad and Jiya’s relationship is more like that of lovers than father-daughter. Jiya adopted Bebika’s name, but she didn’t say anything. She made a second guess and chose Avinash’s name, but she was again incorrect. Terence then disclosed that the remark was made by Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani during a conversation.

Jiya became enraged after knowing about it and described it as horrible. Emotional Jiya expressed shock that anyone would make such a remark about Jad and her behind their backs. After that, Jad lost his calm and wanted to fight the individual who made the ‘disgusting’ comment.