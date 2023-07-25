Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare Gets Positive Response, Brings Audience Back To Theatres

The Kannada film industry has produced some of the best films over the years. They have been facing a period of stagnation for the past few months. No other films than the KGF franchise and Kantara were able to grab a nationwide audience. KGF and Kantara were huge hits at the box office and received love from all over the country. According to reports, it has been found that till now, 125 Kannada-language films have been released in 2023, but only a few of them have been able to leave a mark on the audience. Now, there has finally been a ray of hope for the industry, as a recent release titled Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has been receiving a positive response from the audience as well as the critics.

Only a few films by newcomers did well this year. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is one such film, which has brought film lovers back to the theatres. The film is helmed by debutant Nithin Krishnamurthy and stars Prajwal PB, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayana Urs in prominent roles. The project is a comedy film based on the lives of boys living in a hostel. The film hit theatres on July 21 and received a positive response for its acting, story, cinematography, and music.

Reportedly, popular Kannada actors including Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar and Ramya have also been spotted making special appearances in the film.