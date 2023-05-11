HOT! Aisha Sharma Goes Bold in Transparent Front-Tie Top, Check Out Her Sexy Photo

Aisha Sharma has been upping her fashion game and her Instagram timeline is proof. The actress is often spotted with her sister, setting some major fashion trends. Be it unique gym wear or classy beach fit, the actress knows how to ace it all. Recently, the actress posted a couple of stunning pictures on her social media, and fans are swooning over her bold and elegant style.

Aisha Sharma posted pictures in a bewitching embroidered transparent tie-top that was in a floral shades of black. The actress matched her look with a blue and black denim jeans, minimal make-up and neatly done hair. She posed boldly for the camera with one of her hands above her head. Taking to the caption, Aisha wrote, “Precious energy!(with star emoji)".

Meanwhile, her fans were enamoured by her poise and charm. One of them wrote, “Absolutely gorgeousnesss(with red heart emoji)". Another one commented, “Stunning(with sweaty emoji(“. Someone else said, “Beautiful!!" A fan also stated, “Hot super hot aree seedha tandoor lag rahi ho!"

Recently, Aisha Sharma and her sister Neha brought home a swanky new car. Announcing the news on a social media post, Neha Sharma dropped a video of their celebrations of the moment with their pet dog. Neha and Aisha can be seen performing puja before heading for a ride. Neha can be seen making several attempts to break a coconut in front of her car, but she fails to complete the ritual. At that point, Aisha steps in, quickly splitting the coconut in half. Their pet dog is also seen beside them, all excited to go on a ride.

Ik Vaari, a music video starring Ayushmann Khurrana, featured Aisha Sharma for the first time on screen. Then, in 2018, she had an appearance alongside Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham in Milap Zaveri’s action drama Satyameva Jayate. Since then, she has appeared in a number of music videos, including Arjun Kanungo’s Rangrez and Kudiyan Lahore Diyan by Harrdy Sandhu. Aisha has also worked with her sister Neha Sharma on the Social Swag platform’s reality web series Shining with the Sharmas.