HOT! Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Sends Temperatures Soaring With Her Sexy Photoshoot, See Photos

Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut last year with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is setting Instagram on fire and how! The actress shed her sober Preeti look for a sizzling photo shoot and it has gone viral. In the photos, Shalini was seen wearing only a grey body suit with a matching blazer and a netted stockings.

Shalini kept her make-up to minimal and left her short tresses loose. The actress struck numerous poses for the camera. She shared the post with the caption, “Freeeeeee 🕊️."

Fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Oooo damn! 😍🔥" a fan wrote. “So so hot!" added another. “Gorgeous," a third comment.

The actress shot to fame after playing the role of Preeti in Arjun Reddy. She starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and released in 2017. The film was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Shalini Pandey was last seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The comedy-drama, which was directed by Divyaang Thakkar, didn’t manage to win audiences’ hearts and ended up failing at the box office. Meanwhile, Shalini is currently shooting for her upcoming film, titled Maharaja.

The film is reportedly being directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who has helmed the film Hichki starring Rani Mukerji. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was to star Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan’s older son, marking his acting debut. It is also claimed that the film will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh. It was also claimed that Aamir is getting involved in the editing process of the film.

“He will be working on the supervision and editing of Junaid Khan’s film Maharaja," a source told Bollywood Hungama. “Aamir is currently being very careful of Junaid’s debut. He is monitoring almost everything and wants to ensure the film will stand on its own. In fact, that is one of the biggest reasons he is not featuring in the film," the source added.