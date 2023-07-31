Hot! Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Washboard Abs In A Monochrome Bikini, Check Photo

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She has undoubtedly a huge fan following. The Fighter actress on Monday set the internet on fire with her stunning photo, flaunting her toned physique. The actress left fans in awe as she flaunted her toned abs in a monochrome bikini. In no time the photo went viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a photo in which she is seen wearing a monochrome print bikini. She has opted for smokey eyes and styled her hair in a bun style. There is no doubt that she is looking extremely hot. “Once upon a time…Not so long ago…," her caption read. As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “LITERALLY SLAYED I NEED HER WORKOUT ROUTINE BUTTON." Another wrote, “Oh My God." Many dropped fire emojis including Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at the photo here: