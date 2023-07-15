HOT! Disha Patani Bewitching In A Busty Bodycon Dress; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Disha Patani’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Be it red carpet affairs, candid public appearances, or work photoshoots, the actress always makes sure to make heads turn. Having said that, the actress recently raised the heat in a black bodycon dress.

Disha looked all things ravishing, while she found the right balance between elegance and charm. She donned an all-black bodycon attire. Shiny wavy locks and well-defined eyes, along with chunky jewellery tied her whole look together. Fans gushed about her looks in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Hotness " . “Ufff this is too irresistible ❤️‍," read another one.

Have a look at the photos:

Last month, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. They were seen arriving together for this event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. Now a video of them from the event has gone viral.

This year when, Disha celebrated her birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them against the background of a crowd cheering for them. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." He also tagged her and dropped a red heart emoji, while the song O Saathi played in the backdrop.

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’