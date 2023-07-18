HOT! Esha Gupta Sets Temperature Soaring In a Sexy Neon Pink Bikini; Check Her Photo Here

Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her ravishing looks. The actress also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Having said that, the actress effortlessly turned up the heat and left fans in awe of her stunning appearance in a neon pink bikini. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous soaking in the sun.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans rushed to the comment section to compliment the actress. While many dropped fire emojis, one of the fans wrote, “Hotness meter went into a fever." Another user shared, “trust me, no one is looking at the background view." One of the users wrote, ‘She’s damn hot ’.

Esha also shared several other photos from her vacay. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the actress has jetted of for a fun vacation with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar.

This isn’t the first time that Esha raised temperatures with her bikini look. In the past, she has shared several bikini-clad photos in which she flaunted her curves.