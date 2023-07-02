Hot! Khushi Kapoor Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Bikini, See Pic

Khushi Kapoor, the budding actress, has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram photo dump. The young diva left fans awestruck as she confidently flaunted her enviable curves in a stunning bikini, leaving fans gasping for air.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a series of photos with no caption. She has only used white heart emoji as a caption. In the first photo, we can see Khushi flaunting her million-dollar smile, in the second her dog is appearing, third shows her proper curves in a bikini, in the fourth again her dog is posing and the last two show her selfies. As soon as she posted photos, fans complimented her. Many called her beautiful and sexy.

Take a look at the photos here:

Reports are coming in that Khushi Kapoor is dating Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon. Their dating rumours started after Khushi’s mention in the Punjabi singer’s recent song caught everyone’s attention. In his song True Stories, AP Dhillon said, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor.", which means, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor." However, it should also be noted that neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon have commented on their dating rumours as of now.