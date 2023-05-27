HOT! Malaika Arora Exudes Timeless Beauty In Stunning Black Blazer and Flared Skirt

Malaika Arora turned heads with her breathtaking appearance in a black blazer and flared skirt ensemble. The Bollywood diva’s fashion choice left fans in awe, showcasing her timeless beauty and establishing her as a fashion icon.

Taking to her official Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos. In the pictures, she effortlessly showcased her impeccable fashion sense. The stunning combination of a cream colour and black perfectly accentuated her curves and exuded elegance and sophistication. The black blazer added a touch of power and authority to her ensemble, while the flared skirt added a feminine and playful element. Malaika’s fashion-forward choice highlighted her ability to effortlessly combine classic and contemporary elements, resulting in a show-stopping look.

As the photographs of Malaika Arora in her fashionable attire emerged, social media platforms buzzed with praise and admiration. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike couldn’t help but gush over her impeccable style, applauding her for consistently pushing the boundaries of fashion and setting new style goals.

Take a look at the photos here:

Malaika Arora’s timeless beauty was on full display as she confidently posed for the camera. Her choice of accessories, including statement earrings and a sleek clutch, further enhanced the overall allure of her ensemble, adding a touch of glamour to her already captivating look.

Known for her fitness and dedication to a healthy lifestyle, Malaika Arora’s toned physique beautifully complemented the outfit, accentuating the exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail in her attire.

Earlier this month, Malaika also shared another series of drop-dead gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle in which she was seen posing in a sexy red gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a neat bun and simply accessorised her look with silver earrings. She opted for glam makeup and looked prettiest as always.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.