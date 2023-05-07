Hot! Malaika Arora Stuns All With Her Red Gown; Netizens Say 'Arjun Bhai Is Lucky'

Malaika Arora made a stylish appearance in red on Saturday night. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi in a gorgeous red gown with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a neat bun and simply accessorised her look with silver earrings. She opted for glam makeup and looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

Needless to say, Malaika Arora’s look has left netizens completely impressed. Soon after a video of Malaika was shared online, several social media users reacted to it. A number of fans appreciated her look and called her “Hottie". One of the comments read, “Arjun bhai is very lucky". The comment section of the video is flooded with fire and red heart emojis. However, some of the users also looked seemingly disappointed and compared Malaika to Urfi Javed. “What is diff between her and Urfi," one of the users wrote. Another user went on to call her “Urfi ki behan". Watch Malaika Arora’s video here:

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now. They are often spotted together at events and outings. They also share photos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives. Recently, Malaika also joined Arjun and his father Boney Kapoor for a Europe vacation in Berlin, Salzburg and Frankfurt. Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share the pictures from their vacation. “Randomness April 2023 Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt #photodump #throwback," he wrote.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

