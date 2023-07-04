Hot! Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Bikini, Shares Sensual Video From Swimming Pool; Watch

Nikki Tamboli has become a sensation on social media for showing off her bombshell body in sexy videos and photos. Having said that, the Bigg Boss 14 fame sent temperatures soaring in a tie-dye bikini. She shared the video and wrote, “It’s a good day to look back on some good days…".

In the video, Nikki was seen taking a dip in the pool, while she uploaded the video. She looked all things sizzling and gorgeous. She is also seen flaunting her cleavage, sending her fans into a frenzy. The video instantly went viral and now fans and gushing over her look.

Watch the video:

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.