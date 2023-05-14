HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises Temperatures in Sexy Body-Fitting Dress, Teases 'Be Wild But...'

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli took Instagram by storm with her sexy photos. In the latest photos, Nikki puts her curves on display as she slips into traditional outfit for a shoot. The actress showed off her enviable hourglass figure while wearing a fitting golden gangra skirt, plunging neckline blouse and a thin dupatta.

Sharing the photos, Nikki wrote the caption, “Be wild but stay soft.." Several fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Hey gorgeous 😍," a comment read. “Why is she so perfect in hotness🔥?" added another. “Amazing 🔥" a third comment read. “My baby girl ♥️♥️" a fourth fan wrote. “Hottie 🔥🔥🔥" a fifth fan wrote.

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss season 14, is known for posting hot photos and videos on her Instagram account.

She recently shot an episode of Entertainment Ki Raat — Housefull. He shared a picture with Abdu Rozik from the sets of the movie.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.