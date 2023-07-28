Hot! Nora Fatehi Looks Sexy In A Plunging Neckline Top And A Mini Skirt, Fans React; Watch

Nora Fatehi has set temperatures soaring with her latest appearance in a sizzling ensemble. The actress turned heads in a stunning plunging neckline top and a mini skirt, leaving fans in awe. The video capturing Nora’s look has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans showering her with compliments.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can Nora dressed up in a grey colour mini skirt which she has paired with a plunging neckline top and blazer. Her makeup game is also on point and she is looking very beautiful. Her hair is small and she opted for nude colour lipstick. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. Many dropped heart emojis along with fire ones. One of the fans wrote, “Slayyyy". Another wrote, “Nora crush button."

Watch the video:

Nora Fatehi will soon be making her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in his next. Buzz is that, the actress has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, apart from acting, the actress will also be having a dance number in the untitled project. Pinkvilla shared a report which shared the same and also revealed that the film is touted to be the most expensive film in Varun’s career. Being called VT14, the other details of the film have been kept under wraps. Reportedly, Tollywood actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play the female lead for the film.