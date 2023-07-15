Hot! Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat in Black Bralette and Denims in Stunning New Photos

Palak Tiwari made her big Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In no time, the actress has become fans’ favourite and often finds her way to the headline. Be it her social media presence or fashion, she sure knows how to be in the spotlight. The actress was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport and her fashion choices have been stirring up the social media.

In her latest Instagram post, Palak effortlessly rocks a black bralette paired with stylish grey denim jeans. The actress, who was earlier seen in the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu, walked the ramp as a showstopper for a brand in Mumbai yesterday. Check out the pictures she uploaded right here:

The video is now going viral. On Reddit, users have been trolling her for her no-so perfect walk.