Hot Photo Alert! Sonali Raut Turns Up Heat in Sexy Bikini, Says 'What a View'

Sonali Raut is raising the summer temperatures and how! The actress took to Instagram to share a photo in which she is seen flaunting her cleavage in a sexy bikini. Sonali, who is very confident of her curves and often shares hot photos to flaunt her curves, was seen sharing yet another sexy photo of herself in a bikini and this time around, she was seen posing by the pool.

In the photo, Sonali was see n wearing a reddish-brown bikini while soaking in the sun. She was seen styling the poolside outfit with a pair of sunglasses. Her arm tattoo also clearly visible in the photo. Sharing the photo, Sonali wrote, “What a view😍💋☀️!!! #photography #love #sonaliraut."

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. A fan called her ‘gorgeous’ while another said she is beautiful. “Indeed what a view 🔥" a third fan wrote. “Lots Of Hardwork And Dedication To Gym Makes You Look Absolutely Spell Bounding…🎉🎉🎉 @isonaliraut" a fourth fan wrote.

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.