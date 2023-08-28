Hot! Prateik Babbar Kisses girlfriend Priya Banerjee As They Celebrate Their 3rd Anniversary; Watch

Rana Naidu actress Priya Banerjee took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video with her boyfriend Prateik Patil Babbar to mark the third anniversary of their relationship. The video, synced to AP Dhillion’s recent hit With You, featured moments from the couple’s happy times together. The video also includes a sneak peek into their ongoing vacation.

The actress captioned the video, “Happy 3 soulmate ❤️♾️" Priya and Prateik lovingly embraced one another in many photos included in the clip. They also shared pictures where they lovingly kissed, holding each other close. They also shared photos with their dog and glimpses of the many vacations they took together in the three long years.

The couple’s friends from the industry flooded the comments sections with their love and blessings. Elli AvrRam wrote, “Omg first seeing those rose petals I thought a proposal has happened! Happy 3 years to you guys." Sayani Gupta, Prateik’s co-star in the popular web series Four More Shots Please, wrote, “Best ever! Love you both so much! ❤️" Chef Vicky Ratnani wrote, “Stay blessed & happy hamesha."

Fans also took to the comments section to express their appreciation. One person wrote, “Literally crying looking at this video you guys are my inspiration❤️ tut-tut so people don’t nazar ❤️" Another person commented, “Finally a video that can compete the original one ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"