Hot! Salma Hayek Flaunts Stunning Bikini Body During Pool Workout, Fans Say 'Ageing Like Fine Wine'

Speaking of her followers’ preference for her bikini pictures, Salma decided to treat them to a bikini workout, this time.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support," she wrote."

In the video, the actress can be seen diving into an indoor pool wearing a bikini top. She enjoys water aerobics and shows off her moves in the pool. The workout also includes crunches, side leg kicks, and dancing to the song “Radio" by Lana Del Rey.