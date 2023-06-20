Hot! Sanya Malhotra Slips Into Sexy Yellow Bikini, Takes a Dip in the Swimming Pool; See Photos

Phew, it is getting hot in here and we blame Sanya Malhotra for it! The actress slipped into a sexy summer bikini and raised the temperatures. The Kathal star took to Instagram and shared photos in which she was seen wearing a yellow two-piece bikini and taking a dip in the swimming pool. While she enjoyed a swim, she also took a few sensual photos from the dip and shared it with fans.

In the first photo, a close up, Sanya was seen taking a selfie. She shared a black and white version of the photo. In the second one, Sanya posed for the camera in a Flamingo style, giving a look at her toned curves. She shared the photos with the caption, “☀️."

Fans took to the comments section and praised her. “She has best bikini body …but Please Share more pics," a comment read. “Yahaan mein pighal gaya," added another. “Itni hot kyu ho yaar tum," a third user wrote. “You are so hot girl," a fourth user wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Sanya has dropped jaws with her sensual photos. Earlier this year, Sanya was off on a holiday when she slipped into some stunning bikini looks and caught everyone’s attention.