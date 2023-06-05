HOT! Shama Sikander Sets Hearts Aflame As She Sizzles In A Plunging Neckline Dress; Watch

Shama Sikander may be away from the silver screen but continues to enjoy a massive fan following. She recently dropped in a steamy video of herself playing with her hair and it’s all things gorgeous.

In the clip, Shama was seen posing in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She looked all things stunning. Sharing the video she wrote, ‘I’m the typa girl ’. Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to it and complimented the actress. One of the comments read, ‘Wow beautiful looks ❤️’. Another fan gushed over her and wrote, ‘Underrated Hottie’. Another user called her ‘hot’. Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Have a look at the video: