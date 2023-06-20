HOT! Shehnaaz Gill Makes Everyone Go 'Wow So Gorgeous' With Her Black Look From Italy; Photos

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress all with her gorgeous photos. Her social media handle is surely a treat for her fans. The actress is currently in Italy where she is enjoying some quality time.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and dropped a slew of pictures of herself in a stunning black outfit. She sported black denim shorts and paired them with a top of the same colour. Needless to say, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever.

Soon after the pictures were shared, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on the actress. While some called her ‘hottie’, others dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comment section. “The word beautiful cannot be spelled correctly without ‘u’❤️," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Shining even in black 🙌❤️ that’s your aura BEAUTIFUL."

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Italy comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.