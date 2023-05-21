Hot! Shehnaaz Gill Raises Temperature With Her Sexy Look, Slips Into Off-shoulder Crop Top For Party

Shehnaaz Gill is sexy and she knows it! The KKBKKJ actress was out and about on Saturday night, attending Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s birthday bash. The paparazzi caught Shehnaaz sporting a hot outfit for the party. Ditching the chic dresses, Shehnaaz opted to slip into a blue body-fitting, off-shoulder crop top with a pair of white pants.

The outfit allowed Shehnaaz to flaunt her curves. The Bigg Boss alum also went for comfort when it came to her hairdo, simply wrapping her locks into a messy bun. Shehnaaz not only posed for the paparazzi but was also seen taking a minute to pose with fans.

Shehnaaz also took to her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of the bash. The actress shared a video in which everyone sang ‘happy birthday’ to Giorgia while she made her wish and blew the candles. Shehnaaz also posed with Tina Thadani, who recently made headlines for her break-up with Honey Singh.

Shehnaaz made her way to the party soon after her holiday. The actress was vacaying in Thailand and was blessing our timelines with photos and videos from the holiday. She was seen enjoying her time in the pool, posing by the seashore and doing a lot of activities during her break.

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.