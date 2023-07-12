Trends :OMG 2 TeaserJawan PrevueOppenheimerBarun SobtiKartik Aaryan
HOT! Sonali Raut Flaunts Her Curves, Turns Up The Heat In A Lace Bra

Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose, flaunts her enviable hourglass figure.

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut sure knows how to heat up social media. The 32-year-old actress is breaking the internet with her sexy make-up video which has sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the hot video, Sonali, who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen donning black laced lingerie. She flaunted her enviable curves in the two pieces and left her wavy locks lose. Sharing the sexy video, Sonali wrote, “Blessing your feed with some hotness !!!"

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Earlier too she shared a video of herself chilling inside a pool donning a bikini. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Behave like rain and fall for me!!" She sported a very racy leopard print bikini and teamed it with a stylish pair of goggles.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.

