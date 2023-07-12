HOT! Sonali Raut Flaunts Her Curves, Turns Up The Heat In A Lace Bra

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut sure knows how to heat up social media. The 32-year-old actress is breaking the internet with her sexy make-up video which has sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the hot video, Sonali, who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen donning black laced lingerie. She flaunted her enviable curves in the two pieces and left her wavy locks lose. Sharing the sexy video, Sonali wrote, “Blessing your feed with some hotness !!!"

Have a look at the video:

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Earlier too she shared a video of herself chilling inside a pool donning a bikini. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Behave like rain and fall for me!!" She sported a very racy leopard print bikini and teamed it with a stylish pair of goggles.