HOT! Sonali Raut Sets Temperatures Soaring With Her Sexy Bikini Photo, Has 'Fun' in the Sun

Sonali Raut is making the most of the summer. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya’s The Xpose in 2014, took to Instagram and showed off her curves in a yellow bikini. She was seen posing with the sunset behind her.

The Bigg Boss fame looked oh-so-sexy in the photo as she enjoyed the golden hour. The actress was seen seated on a chair and looking away from the camera. Sharing the photo, Sonali wrote, “Fun & Sun!!!🌞".

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. “So hot😍" a fan wrote. “May I know the source of the Bikini ? It’s so freaking hot," a curious fan added. “Totally hot 🔥" a third fan wrote. “Wow my crush❤️" another fan wrote. “Most Sexxxxyness girl in the universe in my eyes baby I’m a big fan of you baby," a fourth fan. “Ek to itni garmiii uperr se yeeee hotnesss …… jala dalo dhartiiii🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 @isonaliraut," a fifth fan wrote.

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Sonali Raut often hits headlines for her sexy bikini photos and videos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a white lace bikini set.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality.