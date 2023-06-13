Hot! Tamannaah Goes Bold and Sexy In 1st Appearance Since Vijay Varma Dating News; Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia made her first public appearance after confirming that she is indeed dating Vijay Varma. The actress was spotted at the special screening of her upcoming web series Jee Karda. Making a starry appearance at the screening, Tamannaah walked into the screening sporting a bold outfit and had heads turning.

The Baahubali star was seen wearing a neon powersuit. The powersuit featured a pair of chic green pants, a matching blazer and a sheer top within. The actress sported a matching green lingerie within. She completed her look with two dazzling belts — one strapped around her waist and the other hang from her jacket. The jacket also featured a massive cut in the back, making the look oh-so-sexy!

As she made her way into the screening venue, Tamannaah humbly greeted paparazzi and posed for the cameras. She was also seen socialising with guests at the screening venue.

Vijay Varma was visibly missing from the venue.