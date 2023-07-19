Hot! Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Cozy Up In New Photos, Fiery Chemistry Sets Internet On Fire

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently promoting their upcoming film Bawaal which is scheduled to premiere directly on OTT. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures respectively. The film features scenes set against the backdrop of the Second World War.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen chemistry has already become the talk of the town. In fact, at the preview on Tuesday night,Varun glanced at Janhvi and noticed that her make-up needed a bit of fixing and he did not hesitate to help. The actors exchanged smiles before they posed for the cameras. As the video continues to go viral, the duo has dropping stunning monochrome photos on Instagram, heating things up further.

In the pictures, Janhvi and Varun set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Janhvi rocks a short, strapless dress while Varun snuggles up in a cozy white vest. In another picture, Jahnvi can be seen resting on Varun’s shoulders as they hold hands.